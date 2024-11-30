Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘isolated’ life in Montecito exposed by neighbour: ‘It’s a shame’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s neighbour has hinted at their "lonely" life in Montecito. This comes as a new documentary – Harry: The Lost Prince – will air on television in Germany in December 2024. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘isolated’ life in Montecito exposed by neighbour (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)(AP)

The film will explore whether Harry and Meghan have succeeded in "finding freedom" and establishing themselves as a financially independent couple after stepping away from the royal family. Award-winning filmmaker Ulrike Grunewald, who traveled to California with her team to get insights from the neighborhood where Harry and Meghan live with their children, told The Mail, “Harry and Meghan have set the bar very high. They want to be global benefactors who bring about tangible change. So far, they have not lived up to this image at all."

Grunewald, who has been a royal correspondent since 1987 when she accompanied Princess Diana and then-Prince Charles to Germany, added, “On average, the millionaires and billionaires who move here pay eight to nine million euros for a house. The cultural life is very lively, but everything often takes place in closed circles and Harry and Meghan rarely take part in these activities. They seem to have isolated themselves a lot."

‘Generally you don’t see her and you just don’t see much of him’

Richard Mineards, Harry and Meghan’s neighbour, told Grunewald that the Sussexes are seldom seen in town. They are only seen making occasional trips to the local market or walks, always with security. "Sometimes you will see her at the farmers’ market or with a dog but generally you don’t see her and you just don’t see much of him. It’s a shame. This is a lovely place,” he said.

However, Harry and Meghan are known to be good friends with Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres, who both reside in Montecito. They reportedly also spend time with Tyler Perry, a resident of California who is also godfather to the couple’s daughter – Princess Lilibet. Doria Ragland, the Duchess of Sussex’s mom, lives a short drive away in Los Angeles.

Grunewald said, "During the year that we worked on this film, a change of strategy was recognisable in Harry and Meghan. They started out as a power duo in their new life in California. Now they mainly appear separately, as they were unable to create a functioning image together. They have come down to earth. I was interested in whether Harry and Meghan’s strategies for an independent life are working. After four years, the results are very mixed."