New docu will explore Harry and Meghan's 'slap in the face of the monarchy’: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s new documentary will expose the pair’s “slap in the face to monarchy,” reports have claimed. The Sussexes will be the focus of a new documentary from German network ZDF, titled Prince Harry - The Lost Prince. New docu set to explore Harry and Meghan's 'slap in the face of the monarchy’: report (Colombia Vice Presidency/Handout via REUTERS)(via REUTERS)

The documentary, which will air on December 3, will delve into Harry and Meghan’s life in Montecito and their quest for relevance after they stepped down from the royal family back in 2020. In an attempt to get insights from the neighborhood where the couple live with their two children, award-winning filmmaker Ulrike Grunewald and her team traveled to California. The film talks about how the public was divided in its opinion about the Sussexes, and the impact of their departure from the royal family.

‘The withdrawal of Harry and Meghan is a slap in the face of the monarchy’

According to ZDF, "The Royal Family has to deal with difficult developments and regroup after 'Megxit', the death of the Queen and Charles and Kate's cancer.” The German media has criticised Harry and Meghan's decision to leave the royal family, with the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper saying, "Meghan and Harry's decision is an affront to tradition and the expectations of the British public," and Die Welt newspaper stating, "The withdrawal of Harry and Meghan is a slap in the face of the monarchy and its supporters."

Grunewald previously told the Express that the documentary will even explore Meghan's evolving reputation. "She [Meghan] might be embarrassed about the amount of criticism she now gets even in communities that used to back her after the decision to leave the Royal Family as a working member," Ulrike said.

Ulrike noted that many people are hopeful about Harry and Meghan’s potential, even though some people involved with Harry’s Invictus Games have allegedly questioned the Duchess of Sussex’s role and attitude. "At the moment it is hard to see any big achievement of their Archewell Foundation, which claims to work for the improvement of communities," she said. "But there are still voices who see the high potential of the couple not only for the British monarchy but also for a liberal society."

Meanwhile, ZDF stated in the promotional material for the documentary, "Even in his self-imposed exile in Montecito, California, he remains a figure of public interest. His commitment to charitable organisations - such as the Invictus Games he founded for wounded servicemen and women - always puts him in the spotlight."

The documentary will reportedly also explore how Harry went from being a beloved member of the royal family to a hugely polarising figure.