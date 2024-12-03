Prince Harry and Meghan make largest annual grant to Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley for…

Prince Harry and Meghan have joined forces with a key member of the Biden family for a cause close to their hearts. The Sussexes have reportedly made a generous donation from their Archewell Foundation aimed at supporting women’s wellness and empowerment. This contribution, which marks a key moment in their philanthropic journey, is part of a larger effort to uplift those in need. The center functions as a welcoming space where women in Philadelphia can drop in and benefit from a carefully designed safe environment. (Left) Ashley Biden at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois; Harry and Meghan (Sussexes' getty image)

Prince Harry and Meghan team up with Biden’s daughter

The estranged royals, known for their philanthropic efforts in areas like mental health and supporting parents' networks, have now joined forces with Ashley Biden, daughter of U.S. President Joe Biden. They donated £197,370 ($250,000) to back her Women’s Wellness (Spa)ce in Philadelphia last year, according to the Telegraph.

This wellness center, which focuses on helping women impacted by trauma, aligns with the Sussexes’ commitment to community and empowerment. Interestingly, Archewell, their foundation, is listed as one of the founding partners of the center, which also supports formerly “incarcerated women through the Mural Arts Women's Reentry Program.”

Prince Harry and Meghan’s largest annual grant

According to reports from The Telegraph, this was the largest charitable contribution made by the Montecito-based couple in 2023. The donation was part of Archewell’s philanthropic efforts, which, as revealed in their tax filings. A big chunk of this sum around £3,947,148, came from Fidelity Charitable, a US-based fund. The rest of the income came from five anonymous donors. Archewell gave £1,026,240 to charity, which is a big jump from the £1,578,810 raised the year before.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's support for Ashley's Women's Wellness (Spa)ce was mentioned in the "Uplifting Women and Girls" section of their Impact Report, according to People. The report also focused on “Community Wellbeing, Investing in Information Integrity, and Collaborating for Impact, summarising the couple's work over the year.” The report also mentioned, Parents Network and The Welcome Project as Archewell Foundation’s key programs.

Who is Ashley Biden?

Ashley Biden, the daughter of President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, is a social worker. Her personal experience with grief and healing inspired her to create the Women’s Wellness (Spa)ce. In an interview with Elle, she explained that the center is designed to offer women a supportive environment where they can enjoy healthy meals, exercise, and access therapies like EMDR and infrared saunas.

These therapies, which helped Ashley cope with the trauma of losing her brother, Beau Biden, to brain cancer in 2015, are key to the center’s approach. “EMDR [eye movement desensitization and reprocessing] did wonders for me when it came to my brother’s death," she told Elle in 2023. "If you have money and something happens, you can go to the best therapist you can find, that doesn’t happen for people who are living in poverty” she added.