Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘experimenting’ new strategy to mould public perception

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are adopting a fresh approach to reshaping their public image, venturing into “experimental” public relations strategies to repair their reputations and maintain relevance. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a new video message.(The Archewell Foundation)

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News the Sussexes are reportedly focusing on solo appearances and a professional separation to experiment with their brand. “This is obviously a new tactic. As in every brand the Sussexes want to promote their brand as best as they can,” Fitzwilliams explained, and added, “They have tried something that has worked with the so-called royal tours of Nigeria and Colombia.”

“Then we have got the solo engagements, so they are experimenting,” he added. “The Sussexes need to keep their profile as they can’t attack the royal family at the moment, so now they have to think up new devices.”

ALSO READ| Meghan Markle reveals a special guest who joined her and Prince Harry for Thanksgiving

Harry and Meghan appeared at various high-profile events separately

This week, Harry attended a series of Invictus Games-related activities in Vancouver, Canada, while Meghan was seen mingling with celebrity friends at a beauty launch event.

The pair recently united for a joint video appearance in honour of Veteran’s Day. In the video, they discussed their Archewell Foundation’s efforts to prioritize children’s online safety, marking their first appearance together in months. Harry acknowledged the challenges they’ve faced, noting that the couple had been “at a crossroads” with work recently.

“There is no question that when it comes to Invictus and the personal touch, this does work, it definitely works with Harry,” Fitzwilliams remarked.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry tells Jelly Roll he wants a butt tattoo in hilarious ad for Invictus Games: ‘I was thinking like… my a**’

Meanwhile, Prince Harry is gearing up for the release of his upcoming Polo series, while both are expected to attend the 2025 Invictus Games in Canada, scheduled from February 8 to February 16. At last year’s event in Germany, Meghan hinted that they may bring their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to the next Games.