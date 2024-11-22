Prince Harry tells Jelly Roll he wants a butt tattoo in hilarious ad for Invictus Games: ‘I was thinking like… my a**’

Prince Harry has teamed up with Jelly Roll for a cheeky advertisement for the 2025 Invictus Games. In the clip shared on Instagram Tuesday, the Duke of Sussex joked about wanting a tattoo on his “lower back” or butt. Prince Harry teams up with Jelly Roll for hilarious advertisement for the 2025 Invictus Games(Instagram)

Prince Harry tells Jelly Roll he wants a butt tattoo

The hilarious ad begins with the British royal sitting in a chair at a tattoo shop, waiting for the artist, portrayed by the 39-year-old singer, to arrive. “Is he going to be here any time soon?” Prince Harry asked an unknown man inside the East Side Ink tattoo shop in New York City.

“Oh, yes. He should be here very promptly,” the man said. Just moments later, Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, arrived and put on a pair of black gloves. “Hey, hey! Tattoos. Speaking of, what’s up, man?” the Wild Ones hitmaker asked Prince Harry.

“I’m such a fan, dude,” Jelly Roll added while shaking the prince's hand. “Do you know I could not believe it when they called me and told Prince Harry wanted to get a tattoo today and he wanted me to give him his first tattoo?” he went on.

However, the Duke of Sussex asked the Save Me crooner why he was wearing gloves, to which Jelly Roll said, “We’re giving you a tattoo about the Invictus Games.” In a surprising turn of events, Prince Harry told the singer that he didn't come to his shop for a tattoo. Instead, he wanted him to “do the Invictus Games” next year.

The Need a Favor singer agreed to “play” at the game set to take place in Vancouver in February 2025, only if the prince got a tattoo. “Aight, screw it. Let’s go,” Prince Harry said. When asked by Jelly Roll about the location of the tattoo, he joked, “I was thinking like, my lower back or my a**.”

In a hilarious exchange, Jelly Roll told Prince Harry that “nobody wants to see his a**,” to which the duke quipped, “That's the place where no one's going to see it.” Towards the end of the video, the country singer tattooed “I Am Jelly Roll” on his neck and ran out of the studio the moment Prince Harry realised what he had done.