Prince Harry and Meghan Markle not celebrating Christmas together: Separate holiday plans revealed after royal exclusion

Once again Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were left out cold from the royal family’s Christmas celebrations. The two have been left to create their own plans for the Holiday while the royal family will enjoy their annual get-together at the Sardingham Palace. However, The Post confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be celebrating their Christmas at their Montecito mansion. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will celebrate Christmas at home in Montecito with their children and Markle's mother. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)(AP)

Prince Harry and Markle’s separate Christmas celebrations

A source revealed to Closer, that the couple along with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lillibet will celebrate Christmas along with Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland. The insider also shared with the news outlet that Harry and Markle will make the at-home celebrations “extra special” for the children.

The source said, “Meghan’s mom Doria will join them at home in Montecito and they’ll ensure the children have a joyful day, despite not being around extended family” and added that the couple was not expecting any invite from the royals, as reported by The New York Post.

This will not be the first celebration away from the royal family, as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have repeatedly missed out on several occasions on year-round activities since they left they stepped down from their royal duties and settled in the US. They have not been to Harry’s home since they left the family gathering at the late queen’s country estate in Norfolk, England in 2018.

Prince Harry remains close to his mother’s side

Since Harry called quits with his family, he has remained close to his mother, the late Princess Diana’s side of the family, especially his uncle Charles Spencer. While the Duke’s family snubbed him off the royal Christmas invite, he is welcomed at Althorp House which is the childhood home of Princess Diana.

However, they had to “turn down the invitation” because of the recent security woes as they were stripped of tax-funded protection earlier this year. A source told the media outlet, “Both Harry and Meghan agree that they shouldn’t return to the UK until the security arrangements are resolved. Until then, they will only travel to the UK for special occasions or pre-planned visits.”

The royals are preparing for the festive season with a special Christmas carol concert, organized by the Princess of Wales.