Prince Harry reportedly ‘missing his family and friends back in’ UK. Expert predicts a possible homecoming

Prince Harry is reportedly “heartbroken” over the possibility that his children, Archie and Lilibet, may grow up without forming close bonds with key members of the Royal Family, according to royal expert Duncan Larcombe. Royal expert Duncan Larcombe reveals Prince Harry's heartache over his children not knowing their Royal relatives. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)(AP)

Writing in Woman magazine, Larcombe reflected on how Harry’s life has changed since leaving the UK in 2020 and suggested that while “Meghan’s dreams have all come true, but what about Harry’s?”

“He is now richer than he was, even more famous, and surrounded by celebrity hangers-on rather than the group of trusted people who called friends. The major change for Harry is having two children in his life and being able to play the role of loving father and husband, something he has always wanted.”

“Though aside from that dream achieved, there is arguably little else he has really gained. No matter how he might try to protest, Harry will be missing his family and friends back in Britain and will be heartbroken that his children are being brought up without knowing the relatives he left behind.”

Expert weighs in on rumors of Prince Harry's UK return

The expert's opinion comes at a time when there were rumors about the plans of Harry and Meghan in the future and their return to the UK. This speculation was occasioned by rumours that the couple had bought a house in Portugal, meaning they are closer to the UK.

Speaking to The Mirror earlier this year, Royal author Tom Quinn also said, “As time goes by, Harry misses some aspects of his old life in the UK. Inevitably, the honeymoon period, where everything in the States is new and exciting, is coming to an end, and Harry is looking back at the past through rose-tinted spectacles. He misses his Old Etonian and army friends, many of whom have not visited as they don’t get on with Meghan.”

“Harry is determined to find his own permanent home in the UK, which is partly why he’s continuing his legal action to get the British taxpayer to pay for his security.”