Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be trying to end feud with royal family with new move, expert claims

BySumanti Sen
Nov 20, 2024 01:45 PM IST

A royal expert has claimed she believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be trying to mend the rift between them and the royal family with their new move.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been urged to end their children Archie and Lilibet's "sad" divide from Prince William and King Charles. Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes the Sussexes’ latest decision to buy a property in Portugal may be an effort to mend the rift between them and the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be trying to end feud with royal family with new move, expert claims (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be trying to end feud with royal family with new move, expert claims (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)

Bond told OK!, “It can only be good for the children to mix with at least some of their royal cousins. How curious and sad it will be for Archie and Lilibet if they grow up knowing they are part of one of the most famous families in the world.”

Notably, Archie and Lilibet have not spent much time in the UK, although they are sixth and seventh in line to the throne. They never got an opportunity to spend much time with their royal cousins. 

‘The Portugal house does suggest that Harry and Meghan want the children to experience European culture’

Bond went on to praise the idea that the royal children might strengthen their connection with the Duke of Sussex’s side of the family. "They are estranged from almost all of them. To know that their grandfather and uncle were both Kings, and they didn't know them,” she said.

The royal commentator added, "The Portugal house does suggest that Harry and Meghan want the children to experience European culture, and get to know Eugenie's kids. Perhaps we shall finally see some pictures of the Sussex brood, playing with their cousins. It may well be that with Donald Trump back in the White House, Harry and Meghan might spend more time in their Portugal house, at least in the school holidays. By now, they must be steeped in the Californian way of life and sound like proper little Americans."

Harry and Meghan recently bought a property in Portugal, which is believed to be close to Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. Eugenie and Jack have two sons – August, 3, and Ernest, 1. 

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, along with US Election Results Live and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On