Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been urged to end their children Archie and Lilibet's "sad" divide from Prince William and King Charles. Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes the Sussexes' latest decision to buy a property in Portugal may be an effort to mend the rift between them and the royal family. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be trying to end feud with royal family with new move, expert claims

Bond told OK!, “It can only be good for the children to mix with at least some of their royal cousins. How curious and sad it will be for Archie and Lilibet if they grow up knowing they are part of one of the most famous families in the world.”

Notably, Archie and Lilibet have not spent much time in the UK, although they are sixth and seventh in line to the throne. They never got an opportunity to spend much time with their royal cousins.

‘The Portugal house does suggest that Harry and Meghan want the children to experience European culture’

Bond went on to praise the idea that the royal children might strengthen their connection with the Duke of Sussex’s side of the family. "They are estranged from almost all of them. To know that their grandfather and uncle were both Kings, and they didn't know them,” she said.

The royal commentator added, "The Portugal house does suggest that Harry and Meghan want the children to experience European culture, and get to know Eugenie's kids. Perhaps we shall finally see some pictures of the Sussex brood, playing with their cousins. It may well be that with Donald Trump back in the White House, Harry and Meghan might spend more time in their Portugal house, at least in the school holidays. By now, they must be steeped in the Californian way of life and sound like proper little Americans."

Harry and Meghan recently bought a property in Portugal, which is believed to be close to Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank. Eugenie and Jack have two sons – August, 3, and Ernest, 1.