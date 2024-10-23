A royal commentator has said that Princess Eugenie is going against Prince William and King Charles with her support for Prince Harry. Harry and Meghan Markle have purchased a home in Portugal, which is the same country where Eugenie lives in with her husband, Jack Brooksbank. This royal risks ‘running afoul’ of Charles and William with her support for Harry (Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool)

‘No one wants to run afoul of the King and Prince William’

Royal expert Christopher Andersen pointed out how Eugenie has managed to maintain a good relationship with King Charles, her uncle, even though she still has ties with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. "The number of people inside the Royal Family who are willing to proclaim their friendship for Harry and Meghan has dwindled to practically nothing,” Andersen said, according to GB News. "No one wants to run afoul of the King and Prince William – it's that simple.”

Andersen continued, "Somehow Prince Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie, who has a home in Portugal, has been able to straddle the fence – to remain in the King's good graces but also not turn her back on the Sussexes. Obviously, Harry and Meghan are very grateful for the loyalty Eugenie has shown."

He added, "Purchasing a villa in Portugal has more to do with being close to a Royal Family member who is still genuinely fond of them than it does with being geographically closer to Great Britain.”

Eugenie and Harry have always maintained a close bond. It is believed that Eugenie was the first member of the royal family that Harry introduced to Meghan when the two started dating.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan’s motives behind the new purchase have been questioned by royal expert Angela Levin. "Well, that's very interesting too, because Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank is there,” Levin told GB News.

"Is that a way that she can go? They can go round various countries in Europe and pretend that they're still royals again,” she added.