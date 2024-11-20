Meghan Markle's half-sister calls Prince Harry the ‘Duke of Walis’ in a new lawsuit

Meghan Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, has filed a defamation lawsuit against the Duchess of Sussex, but legal documents reveal a huge blunder—Samantha’s legal team confused Prince Harry with his older brother, Prince William and called him “Duke of Wales”. Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha has filed a defamation lawsuit, mistakenly referring to Prince Harry as the Duke of Wales. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)

Court papers cite Harry was mistakenly referred to as the Duke of Wales, a title held by Prince William.

“To most of us, Americans, we couldn’t give a tinker's d**k as to whether that prince is the Duke of Wales, the Duke of Sussex, or the Duke of Earl,” Samantha’s lawyer, Peter Ticktin, told Newsweek.

“In fact, I wish I could say it was simply a spelling mistake when he should have been the Duke of Wails.”

“In all seriousness, we have a guy here in the United States who believes our 1st Amendment is ‘Bonkers,’ meaning crazy,” Ticktin noted.

“This Duke is here as our guest, and his goal seems to be to control our speech.” He further suggested that if Americans gave out titles, Harry might be dubbed the “Minister of Fiction.”

Could Harry's drug admission lead to immigration issues?

Notably, President-elect Donald Trump has publicly criticized the Sussexes and recently hinted at “taking action” against Harry. Trump’s proposed policies, including mass deportations, could pose a problem for the Duke of Sussex, particularly due to Harry’s admissions of drug use in his 2023 memoir, Spare.

However, immigration attorney Michael Wildes speculated that Trump might “pardon the Prince from any domestic crimes” due to his ties to King Charles III.

Political commentator Niles Gardiner of the Heritage Foundation told GB News, “With all the revelations about drug use by Harry in his own book, Spare, his immigration records should be fully reviewed and open to the U.S. public for scrutiny.”

“If he was not honest and truthful in his application, that would be a criminal offense and he would be removed from the country. It’s as simple as that.”