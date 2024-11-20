Prince William and Kate Middleton’s security breach exposes how ‘ineffective’ Royal Security is

Prince William and Kate Middleton are prioritizing their children's safety following a security breach at the Windsor Castle estate, where the family resides. Prince William is dealing with "underlying anxiety" after his wife Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, a royal author has said (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)(AP)

The incident has raised concerns about royal security as masked burglars broke into a farm building near Adelaide Cottage, the Prince and Princess of Wales' home with their three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. The break-in reportedly occurred just five minutes from cottage, the family's home since 2022.

The break-in, which occurred late on October 13, involved the theft of a black Isuzu pickup and a red quad bike. Thames Valley Police confirmed the incident, stating, “At around 11:45 p.m. on Sunday 13 October, we received a report of burglary at a property on Crown Estate land near to the A308 in Windsor… No arrests have been made at this stage, and an investigation is ongoing.”

ALSO READ| Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘under enormous pressure’ to represent monarchy in good light, here's why

Windsor Castle grounds is ‘quite scary’

Royal expert Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di For Daily podcast, remarked, “It is quite scary for the people that live within the Windsor Castle grounds… It’s disappointing to discover how ineffective [security measures] have been.”

“The ease with which the perpetrators breached the security perimeter underscores vulnerabilities that could… be exploited for more sinister purposes,” Jonathan Sacerdoti, a British broadcaster, told Fox News Digital and flagged it as “a troubling reminder” of potential threats.

Prince William wants to ‘keep this under wraps’

A source told Fox News Digital that only Prince George was made aware of the situation. “William was very keen to keep this under wraps until the situation was concluded as he didn’t want to cause any alarm,” said royal commentator Neil Sean.

“Police have not ruled out that this could’ve been an inside job… [The burglars] knew exactly where to find the stolen equipment.”

Notably, both Kate and King Charles III faced health issues, with Kate undergoing chemotherapy earlier this year. Prince William described 2024 as “the hardest year of my life” during a recent trip to South Africa.

ALSO READ| King Charles III can't have any ‘unilateral discussions’ with Prince Harry until Prince William is ‘in agreement’

Sacerdoti then noted, “This breach is unlikely to drastically change how William and Catherine live their lives… However, it may lead to intensified security protocols around their residence.” For now, security remains heightened across Windsor Castle and other royal properties.