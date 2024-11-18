Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘under enormous pressure’ to represent monarchy in good light, here's why

Prince William and Kate Middleton are under a lot of pressure to represent the monarchy in a good light, reports have claimed. The Princess of Wales’ friends have reportedly told her she is lucky to have William as a husband, but the couple are now reportedly feeling the pressure to keep up appearances together. Prince William and Kate Middleton ‘under enormous pressure’ to represent monarchy in good light (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)(AP)

The couple went through terribly hard times after Kate was diagnosed with cancer days after King Charles learned he has cancer. In September, Kate announced that she has completed chemotherapy.

William and Kate ‘under enormous pressure to represent a positive image of the monarchy’

However, reports suggest that lately, things have been tough after an investigation claimed Charles and William's estates profited off of taxpayers, sparking "panic" among palace aides. An insider told In Touch Weekly that Kate and William "are under enormous pressure to represent a positive image of the monarchy,” with the Prince of Wales taking the stress very hard.

Robert Hardman, the author of the book Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, claimed that a friend of William told him, "He has lost his mother, he’s effectively lost his brother, his wife’s got cancer, his father’s got cancer, and he’s trying to keep the show on the road."

“It could hardly be more stressful,” he added.

Over the past year, William has reportedly been increasingly protective of Kate. A body language expert noted that when the pair attended the annual Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall in London, William put his arm around Kate while appearing "more tense and alert." Body language expert Darren Stanton added, according to The Mirror, "In William's face we can slightly see this tension, which is quite unusual for him. It's a protective instinct from him, but he isn't overbearing, he allows Kate to have her own space and present herself independently."