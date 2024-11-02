Prince William opens up on how he wishes to eradicate homelessness, 'At some point, you've got to…'

Prince William has revealed how he hopes to end homelessness. The Prince of Wales admitted that he "wasn't able to before.” Prince William opens up on how he wishes to eradicate homelessness (Chris Jackson/Pool Photo via AP, File)(AP)

On Wednesday and Thursday this week, William’s two-part documentary aired. The show is titled Prince William: We Can End Homelessness.

‘At some point, you've got to put your hand in your pocket and say…’

William revealed his personal plan to end homelessness in the second episode of the documentary. "After King Charles came to the throne, Prince William inherited the roles of both Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall, along with ownership of the Duchy of Cornwall... one of the largest private estates in England,” the voiceover in the documentary said.

"In the spring of 2023, he announced that the Duchy would be donating the land for a new supported-housing project in Nansledan, for local people experiencing homelessness,” the voiceover added.

William explained, "So, the reason why the Duchy is involved in Homewards is because I now have the ability, which I didn't have before, to push through... things and issues that I care about. At some point, you've got to put your hand in your pocket and say, 'Right, we're going to build a whole project around this, and we're going to do something that's going to make a difference to people.'"

William and Ben Murphy, the Estate Director of the Duchy of Cornwall, also opened up on how they are building homes in an attempt to eradicate homelessness. "This is a bird's eye view - two four-bed houses,” Murphy said. "But actually, most of these will be single-bed apartments. And so that's just the front elevation. So rough-cast render, Cornish slate roofs. They're just very much in keeping with Nansledan.”

He added, "The thresholds for the front doors were quite important, actually quite symbolic, because perhaps in the past, they've had experiences of rough sleeping. But actually, now this is a welcoming point. It feels like a new chapter in your life."