William's recent reference to Harry not an olive branch, expert says it's a ‘sad indication of…’

A royal commentator has suggested that Prince William's recent reference to his brother Prince Harry is a "sad indication" of the brothers' shattered relationship, and not an olive branch. William mentioned his estranged brother in a new documentary, and many have pointed out that it may have been an olive branch. Prince Harry flew more than 5,000 miles to see his father after King Charles III was diagnosed with cancer. But he did not see his estranged brother, William, during a visit that lasted scarcely 24 hours. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)(AP)

In a new ITV documentary titled Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, the Prince of Wales talked about his commitment to dealing with homelessness, which was inspired by his visits to shelters with his mother, Princess Diana, and Harry, when the brothers were kids. Royal commentator Phil Dampier, however, dismissed claims that William’s move was an olive branch.

‘It's just a rather sad indication’

"It's been seen by some as an olive branch to Harry because he's mentioned him for the first time in six years in this documentary,” Dampier said. "I don't see it that myself. I think the rift between them is still as wide as ever, unfortunately.”

Dampier added, "It's just a rather sad indication of the fact that something which they could have worked together on, and something which they both experienced at a young age, they're no longer doing. It's just left William on his own, and Harry's not joining in.”

The first time William visited a homeless shelter was in December 1993, when Diana took him and Harry to The Passage, a charity helping newly homeless individuals. "She took Harry and I both there. I must have been about 11, I think probably... Maybe 10. I'd never been to anything like that before,” William said. "I remember at the time kind-of thinking, well if everyone has not got a home, they're all going to be really sad. But it was incredible how happy an environment it was."

The documentary will be broadcast in the UK on Wednesday, October 30, and Thursday, October 31. International audiences can watch it on Disney+ from Friday, November 1.