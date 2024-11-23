Meghan Markle reveals a special guest who joined her and Prince Harry for Thanksgiving

Meghan Markle opened up about her Thanksgiving traditions, sharing low-key details about her and Prince Harry's celebration. Speaking with Marie Claire while hosting a holiday dinner for Afghan refugee women, the Duchess of Sussex emphasised the importance of creating a welcoming space for those without family during the holidays while reflecting on how the holidays have become even more special as her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, grow older. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a new video message.(The Archewell Foundation)

Meghan Markle reveals Gloria Steinem joined them for Thanksgiving.

During the conversation, Markle shared that feminist icon Gloria Steinem was among the guests who spent a memorable Thanksgiving with the Sussex family.“I was thinking about, in the past few years of having Thanksgiving here, like many of us, I think you always make sure there’s room at the table for your friends who don’t have family, which is really key,” she told the outlet before revealing the American journalist and social-political activist’s name.

Meghan Markle and Gloria Steinem’s friendship blossomed after Meghan moved to California. The two first crossed paths in their Montecito neighborhood. Their connection grew stronger when Meghan invited Gloria to help her make calls thanking voter-registration organisers, an initiative Gloria gladly joined.

Since then, their bond has deepened through shared causes, including a candid conversation on women’s suffrage in 2020 and a public dialogue addressing the fallout of Roe v. Wade being overturned. In a touching moment in 2023, Gloria presented Meghan with the Women of Vision award, celebrating her dedication to championing the rights of women and girls worldwide.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s low key Thanksgiving celebration

Amid reports that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might celebrate the holidays separately, Markle seemed to candidly quash the rumors by sharing insights into their annual traditions. She revealed that they prefer to keep their celebrations "pretty low-key" and enjoy spending quality time with family, particularly her mother, Doria Ragland. Doria often visits the couple's Montecito home, where she has a private guesthouse.

The Duchess, now a mother of two, shared how much more magical the holidays feel through the eyes of her little ones. “I love the holidays,” she said with a smile, adding that her kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are “three and five now, so every year it just gets better.”

She continued, “at first, I think as a mom with children you’re just enjoying having them there, but they’re not understanding everything that’s happening yet. But now we’re at the age where I just can’t wait to see it through their lens every year.” She went on to emphasise how important it is for her to bring the magic of traditions to life for her children, whether it’s through cherished recipes or leaving out “carrots for the reindeer” at Christmas.

“Like any family, you enjoy a great meal together and then what? You play games, someone grabs a guitar—it’s all the usual fun,” Markle shared. “Every holiday feels like a new adventure.”