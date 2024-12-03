Foreigners react to India’s One Nation-One Subscription unlocking 13,000 journals for free: ‘Hope US can compete...’

India, the third-largest producer of research papers globally, is set to revolutionise access to academic resources. Under the new One Nation-One Subscription (ONOS) plan, launching in January 2025, 18 million students, researchers, and faculty will gain free access to nearly 13,000 journals, including publications from Elsevier, Springer Nature, and Wiley, which is hard to access. Foreigners have applauded the move, noting its potential to reshape India’s research landscape. India's Union cabinet launches One Nation-One Subscription plan to provide 18 million students and researchers access to 13,000 journals.. PM Narendra Modi (ANI PHOTO)

What is India’s One Nation-One Subscription plan?

Prime Minister Modi’s cabinet on November 25. The deal, worth $715 million over three years, covers 30 major publishers and is the largest of its kind worldwide. After two years of rigorous negotiations, this initiative will allow Indian academics to access a wealth of research papers through a single portal, cutting costs and expanding access. According to IIM Mumbai, ONOS could reduce research expenses by 18%, offering a game-changing advantage to millions seeking knowledge in the country.

Foreigners react to India’s One Nation-One Subscription plan

A Reddit user from the US thinks, "Easy access to knowledge is hugely beneficial, and I hope the US can compete with it in the long term." "India is doing things right here," another commenter posted. "Wow. I used to cry about this all the time during med school. Not having access to journals is a huge barrier to (open) science and research. Big equalizer moves from the Indian government," Zaitoon from America wrote.

"I greatly admire Modi and his cabinet. It’s sad that many people fail to see the incredible work he and his administration have done for the country. They are a prime example of how a nation and its leaders should operate to manage 1.5 billion people while addressing the corruption and mess created by previous governments. Modi is truly an exceptional leader," an X user chimed in.

"This will take Indian research and scientific advancement to another level. I hope other developing countries can think long-term and lay such strong foundations for sustained development," another person wrote. “The US hasn't but should. A small step towards equal collections across all institutions. Anything published in the US should automatically have a site license for the US government. (Another proposal that needs traction in Congress).”

Why is India spending a hefty amount on journals?

This landmark initiative by the Union cabinet, intends to democratise access to research, offering students and institutions across India access to essential academic resources, regardless of their financial capacity. However, the substantial investment in journal subscriptions has sparked debate among experts, especially as the global research landscape moves towards Open Access (OA) publishing.

OA, which provides free access to research articles without author fees, is rapidly gaining traction, with half of all new research articles being published under this model. Critics like Sridhar Gutam, an advocate for OA, argue that India’s focus on traditional subscription models is a short-term fix, according to Science.Org. Muthu Madhan, director at O.P. Jindal Global University, suggests that the funds allocated to journal subscriptions could be better used to enhance research stipends and improve laboratory infrastructure.

On the other hand, experts like Professor Manoj Kumar Tiwari stress the importance of reliable data and infrastructure in research. He believes that factors like equipment, consumables, and support services are just as crucial as access to journals. This scheme will provide access to journals while also improving “research infrastructure, creating a more efficient and accessible environment for academic growth and innovation.”