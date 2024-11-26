One Nation One Subscription: All about the scheme that will benefit 2 crore Indians

The Union cabinet on Monday gave its nod to 'One Nation One Subscription' scheme. The scheme is designed to help students and academicians in getting access to latest research articles and journals. Here are the answers to a few questions that might arise about the scheme. The One Nation One Subscription scheme will be provided with a fully digital and easy to use process for everyone eligible for it.(Representational image)

What exactly is the One Nation One Subscription scheme?

The One Nation One Subscription is a new scheme launched by the central government to provide nationwide access to scholarly research articles and journal publication. According to the government, the scheme will be provided with a fully digital and easy to use process for everyone eligible for it.

How will the One Nation One subscription scheme work?

The government aims to provide a One Nation One Subscription facility for the higher education institutions and R&D laboratories run by it. The Department of Higher Education is creating a unified portal for the said institutions to access and stay on the top of the research in their respective fields.

The process will be reviewed by the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) and publications of Indian authors of these institutions will also be handled by it.

How much money will the government spend on the scheme?

The government has announced the allocation of about ₹6,000 crore for One Nation One Subscription scheme. The funds will be available for three calendar years, starting from next year and going on till the end of 2027.

The new central sector scheme is a hope to build on and further enhance the scope and reach of many initiatives by the Union government in recent times as far as education is concerned, especially higher education.

Also read: How will PAN 2.0 be different from the existing card: Key changes explained

What benefits does the scheme provide to institutions and students?

The national subscription program will benefit nearly 1.8 crore students, teachers and researchers in the country, spread across more than 6,300 institutions. It will be overseen by the Information and Library Network (INFLIBNET), an autonomous inter-university centre of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Thus, nearly 2 crore individuals will get access to latest scientific research, in line with the directive principle of scientific temperament, as enshrined in the Indian constitution.

Which publications will be available under the scheme?

Thirty major international journal publishers have been included in One Nation One Subscription. All of the nearly 13,000 e-journals published by these publishers will now be accessible through the portal.