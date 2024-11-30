Mumbai: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Dhanbad has joined hands with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai to offer a five-year integrated dual-degree program. Bachelor of Technology (B Tech) degree and Master of Business Administration (MBA) will be combined to equip students with technical expertise as well as managerial acumen to meet modern industry needs. IIT Dhanbad partners with IIM Mumbai for integrated BTech-MBA program

The newly introduced program is designed to provide students with a seamless education experience across engineering and management domains.

Professor Manoj Kumar Tiwari, IIM Mumbai director, said, “The curriculum includes foundational and advanced engineering courses during the initial years at IIT Dhanbad, followed by in-depth management studies during the final 1.5 years at IIM Mumbai. Upon successful completion, students will earn a BTech degree, in their chosen discipline, from IIT Dhanbad, along with an MBA degree from IIM Mumbai.”

He added that as the 2025-26 academic year begins, the program will be open to first-year B Tech students during their pre-registration for the third semester (Monsoon Semester).

A circular issued by IIT Dhanbad announced that applications for this integrated program will soon be invited from existing B Tech students who are entering their fourth or sixth semester for the Winter Semester (WS) 2024-25, ensuring that students from diverse academic stages can explore this path.

Students enrolled in the program will benefit from the combined resources, faculty expertise, and industry connections of both institutions. This dual-degree program is expected to enhance graduates’ employability, making them highly sought after by multinational corporations, startups, and government organizations. He also said that IIT Patna had signed a MoU with IIM Mumbai earlier for the dual degree, and other IITs are also enquiring about the same.