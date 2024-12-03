Indian-origin man who Googled ‘how soon can you remarry’ charged with wife’s murder in US

A Virginia man of Indian origin is facing murder charges in the unsettling case of his wife’s disappearance. Naresh Bhatt, 33, is accused of killing his wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, a 28-year-old from Nepal. Disturbingly, prosecutors revealed that Naresh allegedly searched online for “how soon can you remarry” after a spouse’s death and was seen buying suspicious items shortly after Mamta vanished. The investigation is underway. Indian-origin man who searched ‘how soon can you remarry’ charged with wife’s murder in US(Manassas Park Police Department; X)

Man charged with wife's murder in Virginia

According to court records obtained by People, Bhatt has been charged with two felonies in the Prince William County Circuit’s Criminal Division. His wife, Mamta Kafle Bhatt, a 28-year-old mother originally from Nepal, was last seen on July 29, but her body has yet to be found.

Also read: Before Biden: Trump, Clinton, and Carter’s most notorious presidential pardons for family members

A Virginia grand jury has formally indicted Bhatt, a Manassas Park resident, on charges of murder and defiling a body after authorities uncovered damning evidence of foul play, including suspicious purchases and disturbing search history, in the weeks following her disappearance.

Mamta was reported missing on August 5 after failing to show up for work, prompting a “wellness check by local police.” In addition to these charges, he is also accused of concealing a body. Bhatt is now scheduled to appear in court to respond to the latest allegations against him.

What are the charges against Naresh Bhatt?

According to WUSA9, Mamta was presumed dead days after being reported missing. During questioning, her husband, Naresh Bhatt, told police that the couple was in the process of separating. Prosecutors allege that in April, Bhatt conducted online searches for topics such as “How long does it take to get married after spouse dies,” “What happens to debt after a spouse dies,” and “What happens if a spouse disappears in Virginia.”

Also read: Indian-British boy scores IQ higher than Einstein and Hawking: Krish Arora, a 10-year-old prodigy

Investigators later uncovered evidence showing Bhatt purchasing three knives at a local Walmart, with two still unaccounted for. Prosecutors added that surveillance footage from the following day reportedly captured him buying cleaning supplies at another Walmart.

Prosecutors claim Naresh Bhatt discarded a bloodstained bath mat and bags into a trash compactor shortly after his wife’s disappearance. While his lawyers argue she is still alive, DNA evidence confirmed her blood in their home, suggesting she was killed and dismembered. Authorities say this strengthens the case despite her body not being found.

Investigation underway

At the outset of the investigation, Bhatt reportedly gave unclear explanations about his wife’s disappearance and refused to report her missing. Following a search of their home on August 22, he was arrested and has remained in custody since being denied bail in September. Reports indicate that prosecutors presented surveillance footage showing Bhatt disposing of trash bags in dumpsters. Authorities have been conducting a thorough search for Mamta, a mother of one, amid growing suspicions that she was murdered by her husband.

In an interview with Newsnation, Gita Kafle, Mamta’s mother, expressed her pain, saying, "My heart is hurt.” She went on to describe her daughter as “a very hardworking, very beautiful, and very honest person. She aspired to be someone great, and she worked really hard to achieve that. I don’t know what to say because I can never forget her, but whenever I think about it, my heart aches."