Viral video: Unruly kid destroys items at Walmart as horrified customers watch helplessly

A video of a kid throwing and stomping on marcheside at a Walmart has shocked social media users. The footage captures the horrified shoppers at the supermarket looking at the kid on rampage. The image gives a glimpse of a rampage by a kid at a Walmart. (Screengrab)

The video, which is over two minutes long, shows a kid yanking stuff from the shelves. She is also seen stomping on items from the frozen section. As the video progresses, she picks and breaks bottles, leaving onlookers horrified.

Amid the chaos, a woman follows the girl, screaming at others to leave the kid alone, saying, “You don’t know what she’s going through.” It is unclear if she is related to the kid or a shopper.

Take a look at the viral video:

What did social media say?

The video enraged people, and many blamed the parents for the child’s behaviour. A few also slammed the shoppers who were defending the kid going around destroying items in the supermarket.

“My mom would've busted my head if I had even thought of doing something like that. Wow!” wrote an X user. Another added, “Parents should have to pay for all the destruction. Then maybe they'll learn to teach their kids right from wrong.”

A third commented, “30 years ago that girl would have been dragged to her parents or by the nearest adult and likely whooped by parents right there.” A fourth shared, “There's no justification for allowing your child to run rampant and destroy products in a store. This isn't a place to hold a therapy session.”

All for views?

A few users speculated that the video was staged and the kid was acting unruly for the video. An individual commented, “Where’s her mother? She has expensive braids & nice outfit. About 10 yrs old. Was she set up to do this for it to go viral which is all some people care about? It’s all so ridiculous.”