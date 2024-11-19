Kolkata model dances in towel at India Gate for International Men's Day, video sparks outrage

A Kolkata model shocked Instagram users after she shared a video of herself dancing in a white towel in front of Delhi's India Gate. Sannati Mitra, who claims to be the 2017 winner of Miss Kolkata pageant, had previously featured in a controversial photo along with two other women wearing cleavage-baring tops at a Durga Puja pandal. A new video by Kolkata model-influencer Sannati Mitra has raised eyebrows as she is seen dancing in a white towel and slippers.(Instagram/sannati__)

Mitra, along with Hemoshree Bhadra, who says she won the Miss Kolkata 2016 title, had become the target of social media trolling for her outfit which many deemed inappropriate for a religious event.

The new video by the model-influencer has raised eyebrows as she is seen dancing in a white towel and slippers while lip-syncing to a song from hit Bollywood movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. A large crowd of tourists, which included children, can be seen watching in shock as she twirls and even opens the towel to bare herself. Interestingly, Mitra's video seems to be a recreation of Kajol's dance sequence in the film where her character dances in a towel in her room. (Also read: Amity University student's dance is viral for ‘nudity’, internet sees no problem)

Take a look at the video here:

The video was shared with a caption wishing a Happy International Men's Day. "Happy International Men’s day. May you all continue to inspire and motivate others with your courage, kindness and empathy," she wrote.

The video has garnered over 200,000 views in just two hours and most users slammed her. Many of them called her out for using "cheap tactics" to get more views while others sought legal action against her for "obscene" dance in a public space.

Outrage over Durga Puja outfits

Earlier, in photos shared on Instagram, Mitra wore a long black gown with a thigh-high slit while her friend dressed in an orange minidress with knee-length boots to attend a Durga Puja pandal. Bhadra chose a low-cut, cleavage baring top for the ocassion. All three outfits were deemed “indecent” and “vulgar” by social media users who criticised the three women for dressing inappropriately at a religious site.

(Also read: Kolkata model’s outfit for Durga Puja pandal sparks outrage: ‘How can this be allowed?’)

“It was so Rebellious, we never thought it was possible, being a girl we always knew our body is ‘BAD’ but life is like that it gives new examples and experiences [sic],” wrote Mitra, in the caption of the post on Instagram.