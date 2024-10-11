Kolkata model’s outfit for Durga Puja pandal sparks outrage: ‘How can this be allowed?’

A Kolkata model’s cleavage-baring crop top at a Durga Puja pandal in the city has sparked outrage on social media. Hemoshree Bhadra, who claims to be the winner of the Miss Kolkata 2016 title, became the target of social media trolling for her outfit which many deemed inappropriate for a religious celebration. Kolkata-based models become the target of trolling for their Durga Puja outfits.(Instagram/@sannati__)

Photos shared on Instagram show her posing with two other friends at a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata. One of her friends wore a long black gown with a thigh-high slit. The other was seen dressed in an orange minidress with knee-length boots. All three outfits were deemed “indecent” and “vulgar” by social media users who criticised the three women for dressing inappropriately at a religious site.

“It was so Rebellious, we never thought it was possible, being a girl we always knew our body is ‘BAD’ but life is like that it gives new examples and experiences [sic],” wrote Sannati Mitra, the model-influencer who shared the picture on Instagram.

Outrage over outfits

All three outfits were slammed as inappropriate on social media platform X, where the photograph has invited severe backlash. The picture was shared on X by several people, including activist Deepika Bhardwaj, garnering tens of thousands of views.

People criticised the three women for turning a religious celebration into a photo-op to gain more eyeballs. Hundreds of X users were outraged by their choice of clothes while visiting Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata.

“Call me regressive but this is outright stupid,” wrote one X user.

“I know that everyone has a right to dress however they want but isn’t it basic common sense to dress accordingly when you visiting a temple,” another person noted.

“No matter how modern or open minded you are, even I don't like it or approve of clothing like this at sacred place like temples,” an X user agreed.

Several people wondered whether the photograph was edited in any way. Others called for stricter rules on who should be allowed to enter pandals.

“Initially I thought it's edited.. but it seems to be real yet so unreal. How can they be allowed by committee?” asked an X user.