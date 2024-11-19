Amity University student's dance video goes viral for ‘nudity’, internet sees no problem with it

A video showing an Amity University student performing a dance during the university's freshers' party has gone viral on social media after a woman shared the clip to call out the alleged nudity in the dance. The video sparked a debate online on how nudity is defined after the woman wrote a scathing post against the young student's performance. The 30-second clip shows the student dance to "Dil Dooba" onstage during which she removes her t-shirt to reveal another top underneath.(X/ShiviKashyapbjp)

The 30-second clip shows the student dance to "Dil Dooba" onstage during which she removes her t-shirt to reveal another top worn underneath it. The post's caption criticised the student for taking off clothing on stage and called out the "nudity" in the performance.

Where is the video from?

The dance was performed by the student during the "Mr and Ms Fresher 2024" programme on November 8. As the video gained over 1.6 million views, many rushed to the comments to call out the X user for using the video to boost engagement on her profile.

Internet defends dance

"Where is the nudity, sister? For the sake of getting some reach, you people keep giving advice the whole day, have some shame, before sharing a girl's video, blur the picture, otherwise take her permission. People like you are more dangerous in society nowadays," wrote one user.

"Try having fun or pursuing a hobby or passion sometime. You'll have a good time. And I promise you, you won't be judged or shamed like you are trying to do to this young woman, who is a fabulous dancer and having a great time," said another user.

Student's performance praised

Users also praised the student for her flawless dance moves and commended her energetic performance.

Many of them called out the X user's crass comments about candle marches for rape victims in the post's captions and called out her hypocrisy. "You are just jealous," said one user while another labelled her as a "frustrated moral policer".

