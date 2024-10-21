Internet defends ‘vulgar’ dance by IIT Bombay students: ‘Refrain from moral policing’

The internet is currently busy debating the definition of vulgarity after footage of a dance performance by students of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay went viral online. The video shows a group of students performing a dance routine to “Munni Badnaam” onstage and has raised eyebrows among a section of the internet which felt the performance was “vulgar” and inappropriate for an educational environment. IIT Bombay dance performance deemed 'vulgar' by some, but others say 'nothing wrong'.(X/@Theboysthing)

According to the ‘IIT Bombay Uncuts’ YouTube channel, the dance was performed by students of Hostel 5 at IIT Bombay, which is considered the country’s premier institution for engineering and technology.

Footage of the dance, as shared on X, shows a student dressed in a crop top and skirt as they dance to Munni Badnaam. Other students join the dance too, drawing cheers from the audience.

“IIT Bombay vulgar dance, what's your opinion on this?” asked an X user while sharing the video on the social media platform.

Take a look at the IIT Bombay dance below:

The video has gone viral with 1.2 million views and hundreds of comments from people debating whether the performance is vulgar or not.

The critics

Critics of the dance performance had much to object about. “Cheap…doesn’t look like that people get education here,” said X user Pihu.

“My opinion on this is, I don’t blame them. From Kapil Sharma Show, Bollywood movies, IIFA awards and countless others, these kids were raised seeing perverted dances like these on TV. The subversion has been successful, it’s ingrained in them. Blame parents and the media,” another X user said.

“Before you question them, question Bollywood and the entertainment industry. Question the songwriters and question the social media influencers. One thing leads to another, like a chain reaction. What you are seeing is one symptom of a syndrome,” a person agreed.

“It's an item song that describes a woman as a product. If you do not find this "inappropriate" in an educational institute then you're brainwashed,” said X user Shawmava Mukherjee.

The supporters

However, plenty of people found nothing wrong with the dance at IIT Bombay, noting that the students onstage had worked very hard to secure admission to the institute and now deserved a chance to enjoy college life.

“People who can't enter the gates of prestigious colleges should refrain from moral policing these meritorious students,” an X user opined.

“I don’t find anything vulgar,” said another. “If this is considered as vulgarity then do a protest in front of Mumbai film studios,” a third added.

“OP has no idea what goes on at IIT Bombay. This doesn't even make the top 200 list,” a person said while referring to the vulgarity charge.

