Bride tied to pole in ‘vulgar’ marriage ritual, ignites outrage over century-old custom

The universal human institution of marriage varies significantly across cultures. While some customs practised during the wedding are timeless, others have evolved with time or become outdated. One such century-old ritual has sparked anger among people, initiating a conversation around "vulgar" marriage rituals. It happened when a video showing a woman taped to a pole as a part of a custom went viral on Chinese social media. The image shows a bride taped to a pole, a century-old wedding ritual that sparked social media outrage. (Screengrab (Weibo))

What does the video show?

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the video that went viral on Weibo showed a group of men using tape to tie a woman to a pole. In her wedding attire, the bride screams and calls for help, but no one comes to her rescue.

Reportedly, the men were the groom’s childhood friends, and they were just playing a “game” that the newlyweds allegedly agreed upon.

“Making a bit of a scene at weddings is our local custom, all among good friends. There was no harm done,” a friend of the groom, surnamed Yang, told the outlet. He emphasised that the groom was present during the ritual, and the group involved took care of the bride’s safety.

"Hun nao" or wedding hazing

During traditional Chinese weddings, “hun nao” was practised to create a jovial atmosphere for the newly married couple and help them relax. Originating centuries ago, it was believed that laughing during this auspicious day would ward off evil. In the modern era, however, the tradition has turned into an opportunity for people to make crude jokes and play inappropriate games.

Social media outrage:

The situation ignited people’s anger, and they took to social media to speak against this outdated ritual. One individual reportedly wrote, “Building your joy on someone else’s suffering is truly disgusting.”

Another added, “If something happens to the bride, who will take responsibility?” A third posted, “These vulgar wedding customs are relics of a bygone era. There is no excuse for hurting others.”

Government intervention

After the video went viral, the local government issued a statement claiming that Yang and the others involved had apologised for their actions. The government also promised to “promote civilised wedding customs and encourage citizens to abandon outdated practices.”