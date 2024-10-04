What is a pleasure marriage? 5 things about Illegal practice where women temporarily marry male tourists

A disturbing, illegal trend under Indonesian law has sparked concerns and condemnation online. Women in several Indonesian villages are becoming temporary wives for male tourists in exchange for a bride price. Reportedly, the women have taken up this act, referred to as “pleasure marriage”, to earn a livelihood and support their families. A woman said she entered into pleasure marriages 15 times, with the first one happening when she was 17. (Pexels)

A thriving industry

According to the Los Angeles Times (LA Times), pleasure marriages have turned into a thriving industry, boosting tourism and the local economy.

Yayan Sopyan, a professor in Islamic family law at Syarif Hidayatullah Islamic State University in Jakarta, told the LA Times that several village women are turning this practice into a profession due to poor economic prospects. “We see now this practice is expanding,” he said. “Tourism meets this economic need.”

Earlier, the families used to push young women for “pleasure marriages”. However, brokers or agencies now handle everything, turning it into an institutionalised operation.

Cahaya: A bride of pleasure marriage

Talking to the LA Times, Cahaya (name changed) opened up about being part of this practice since she was 17. Her first marriage was with a man in his 50s from Saudi Arabia for a dowry of $850. Over the years, she has been married 15 times.

She married her classmate at 13, but when her grandparents found out about a male tourist looking for a temporary bride, they pushed her into it. Her husband later divorced her, leaving her to fend for herself and her daughter. Without seeing a way out, she took this practice as her profession.

Her harrowing experience doesn’t end here, as one of her temporary husbands took her to Saudi Arabia. He offered her a $2000 dowry, with her share being $1300 and a monthly allowance of $500. However, when she reached the Middle Eastern nation, the man started treating her as his slave - belittling her, kicking her, and making her do household chores without pay.

She reportedly tried escaping multiple times but failed. Finally, she reached out to Budi Priana, the man who first introduced her to a broker when she entered this profession. He pleaded with the Saudi Embassy in Jakarta and other ministries in Indonesia to help Cahaya get back home. Finally, she could return home, but not before she tried to take her own life, which expedited her case with the embassy.

Budi Priana: "Not a broker but liason"

Budi Priana, while talking to the LA Times, said that he is not a broker but merely acts as a liaison between women looking for a job and willing tourists for a certain fee. He emphasised that he earns his livelihood from driving, running an internet cafe, interpreting, and selling frozen meatballs.

“There are always new girls contacting me looking for contract marriages, but I tell them I’m not an agent,” he said, adding, “The economy is getting worse, and they are so desperate to get jobs.” Unfortunately, he is not the only one, and more people think the same way.

Illegal but...

Under Indonesian law, contract marriages, like prostitutes, are illegal. However, the law is not enforced, resulting in pleasure marriage turning into an industry.

It's not just sex

Reportedly, it is not always about sex. There are times when tourists want a bride to work as a maid, as Cahaya did during her first pleasure marriage.