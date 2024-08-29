Men caught on video chasing women in Haldwani, Nainital police takes immediate action

After a group of men engaged in reckless behaviour and were seen chasing down women on the streets, the Nainital Police quickly took action against them. As per the official X handle of the department, after the video of the men went viral, the police cracked them down. The men were seen chasing down women in Haldwani.

The video shows women on a scooter; just behind them, a car full of men shouting and howling at them is seen. One of the men is even hanging on the car’s window with his leg outside. As the car stops, the person tumbles and falls to the ground.

The Nainital Police informed, “SSP Nainital has taken immediate cognizance of the viral video of the incident of chasing girls by a vehicle in Haldwani city last night, and an FIR has been registered. The youths riding in both vehicles have been caught by the police. Strict action is being taken.” (Also Read: Reckless SUV stunt on Gurugram-Sohna road goes viral, police cracks down on drivers)

A video of IPS Prahalad Narayan Meena was also shared in the post. He can be seen informing about the incident and also shared a warning with people that such acts will not be tolerated.

Here’s how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, “I wanted to ask one thing: will action be taken only when the video goes viral on social media? Why do criminals in a peaceful state like Uttarakhand have no fear of the law?"

Another X user, Vikas Singh Rajput, added, “Only with this kind of strictness will miscreants be controlled. Commendable.”

A third asked, “Sir, can you tell us what strict action is being taken and what concrete action plan will be implemented to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future?”