Reckless SUV stunt on Gurugram-Sohna road goes viral, police cracks down on drivers

Two drivers who were seen performing dangerous and life threatening stunts in an SUV went viral for their act. After a video of them doing the stunt was circulated all over social media, the Gurugram Police took action against them. The SUV blocked the way of a running bus while performing stunts on the road.

A video of the incident showed drivers of a Thar and a Scorpio spinning their vehicles dangerously on the Gurugram-Sohna road and a man hitting the brakes of the cycle he was riding to save himself from getting hit by one of the SUVs. The 27-second video was widely shared on social media. (Also Read: Woman dancing in the middle of speeding cars goes viral, UP Police in search of her)

Watch the video here:

The driver of the Scorpio, Badshahpur-resident Rakesh Kumar, has been arrested and his car, a black Scorpio has been impounded, they said. The driver of the Thar, Harish Kumar, a resident of Badshahpur, was arrested on August 10.

Gurugram Police took suo motu cognisance of the offence and an FIR was registered at Badshahpur Police station, a police spokesperson said. (Also Read: Man hangs from a moving car's door in life-threatening stunt, shocking video goes viral)

The police also shared an image of the two drivers on their X handle and wrote, “Gurugram Police arrested in the case of doing stunts with the vehicle in the middle of the road in the video circulated on social media.”

Earlier, another duo was seen performing a dangerous stunt on a bike. A user named Roni shared a video of the incident, which shows two people riding a bicycle. In a surprising turn of events, the rider decides to speed quickly and try a wheelie. Unfortunately, this action resulted in an accident for the woman seated behind him. As the bike accelerated forward, she lost her balance and tragically slid off, becoming jammed between the seat and the wheel. The video captured her painful screams as she attempted to free herself from the dangerous scenario.