Woman dancing in the middle of speeding cars goes viral, UP Police in search of her

In the era of making Reels and trying to go viral on social media, people have often taken dangerous routes, from hanging at the edge of the building to doing bike stunts. Now, once again, another such incident was shared on social media and garnered the attention of internet users and UP Police for all the wrong reasons. A woman was seen dancing in the middle of the road while speeding cars came from behind. The woman was seen dancing in the middle of the road. (X/@Nishantjournali)

The video opens to show the woman sitting on top of a car. As it pours down, she jumps from the car and onto the road. The woman then begins dancing and jumping as speeding cars and other vehicles come from behind her. At the end of the video, she gets back inside her car.

This video was shared on X by user Nishant Sharma. While sharing the video, in the caption of the post he wrote, "Look at the video, how she is dancing in the middle of the road, and vehicles are coming at high speed from behind. She even crossed the white line of the road by jumping from the roof of the car!" (Also Read: Men dance hanging out of moving car on crowded highway in Bengaluru, arrested)

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on August 19. Since being posted, it has gained more than two lakh views. The share also has over 500 likes and numerous comments.

The official X handle of UP Police also responded to it and wrote, "Please share the vehicle number, time, date and place for necessary action."

Here's how others reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "A very shameful act has been done by her."

Another X user added, "There should be a ban on making public reels."

A third added, "Public nuisance."