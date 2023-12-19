Men dance hanging out of moving car on crowded highway in Bengaluru, arrested

A video of four men performing a stunt while in a moving car on a crowded highway went viral. It didn’t take long for netizens to attract the police's attention to the matter that took place in Bengaluru. Chikkajala Traffic Police took to X to share the actions the department took against the individuals performing the stunt. The image shows a group of men dancing in a moving car. (Screengrab)

The video of the stunt is being shared by many on X. Just like this individual who tweeted the clip and wrote, “Some maniacs doing unnecessary acts on the NH7 (airport road) please take necessary action against these lunatics!”

Chikkajala Traffic Police soon replied and wrote, “Noted. We will take necessary action.” In yet another comment, on the same post, they added, “Crime No 158/2023 U/s 283.279 IPC. And 184 IMV Act. Date of report 15/12/2023. FIR has been filed, action will be initiated.”

However, that is not all. The department also shared the progress of the case while replying to a post by another X user about the same incident. “Case was registered on 15/12/2023 in crime No 158/23 at Chikkajala Traffic PS and the accused has been arrested,” they tweeted.

Take a look at this stunt video that prompted police action:

While the incident sparked anger among netizens, a few also praised the police for prompt action. “Kudos to the police. You are our strength,” wrote an X user. “I wonder what the excitement is all about,” added another. “This needs to stop,” joined a third.

This is not the first instance where people were recorded performing dangerous stunts while driving on crowded roads. A few days ago, Delhi police seized an auto-rickshaw after a man was seen hanging out of it and performing stunts while on a bridge.