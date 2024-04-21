Man hangs from a moving car's door in life-threatening stunt, shocking video goes viral

A video that has sent shock waves across social media shows how a man was hanging from the door of a moving car. His stunt, which could have turned into a life-altering situation, was shared on Instagram and went viral. Snapshot of the man hanging from the door of a moving car. (Instagram/@SumitDubey)

The clip opens to show a man wrapped around the door of a moving car with the help of plastic. As the car is moving, the man seems to be enjoying it while hanging from it. At one point, the person driving the car also gives him a high five. Another person is sitting in the back seat and seems to be amused by the stunt. (Also Read: UP woman hanging from the door of a moving car prompts Lucknow Police to take action)

This video was shared on Instagram by the user Sumit Dubey.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on Instagram a week ago. Since being posted, it has gained close to 90 million views. The share also has more than two million likes.

Earlier, social media users heavily slammed a video that was captured in Bengaluru showing a boy standing on the footrest of a moving scooter without any support other than being carried by a woman with one hand. The risky stunt was carried out in the centre of a busy street in Whitefield, the city's IT centre. (Also Read: Man showers cash on road from luxury car. Here's how Noida Police reacted to viral video)

A video of this incident was shared on X by the handle Whitefield Rising. In the caption of the post, they wrote, "Don't do this. One small stone or a minor dip in the road is enough to cause irreversible harm that you will not want to face. If the child wants a thrill ride, be the parent you are and need to be. Ps - while we share this clip for awareness, we do not condone calling people or parents names (as in the text of this video)."