UP woman hanging from the door of a moving car prompts Lucknow Police to take action

A video showing a woman hanging from the door of a moving car in Uttar Pradesh has raised concerns on social media. The video was posted on X by Vivek K. Tripathi. After it gained attention on the microblogging platform, Lucknow Police took notice of it and booked the woman for her dangerous stunt. Snapshot of the woman hanging from moving car's door. (X/@Vivek K. Tripathi)

In the caption of the post, when translated from Hindi to English, Tripathi wrote, "Whose car is it? Who is the woman hanging on the door? Who is sitting inside? I don't know, but there is an advocate logo stuck on the car. This is in front of Palacio Mall, Lucknow. What else is happening is visible to all of you and the police. The car number is also clearly visible." (Also Read: Noida man flees with Thar SUV that he took for a test drive, held by police)

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The video shows a car slowly moving on the road. The woman can be seen hanging from the door of the car. The person who is driving the vehicle can be seen holding the woman from her waist.

Watch the video of the woman hanging from the door here:

After the video went viral, the official X handle of Lucknow Police commented on the post and said, "The concerned were directed for investigation and necessary action." (Also Read: SUV with police beacon seized over stunts video)

In a follow-up comment, they shared, "A case has been registered at Sushant Golf City police station in relation to the case, advance legal action is being taken."

What did other X users say about this viral video?

An individual wrote, "Innova is moving slowly; the person sitting inside is holding the girl, and the girl is also laughing.

"It is a matter of arbitrariness, but this act is being done in order to become famous," posted a second.

A third shared, "The lawyers themselves are making fun of the law."

A fourth said, "Are they making reels?"

This post was shared on March 12. Since being shared, it has gained more than four lakh views. The post also has over 1,300 likes and numerous comments.