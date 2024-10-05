IIT Bombay, Great Learning launch Executive Post-Graduate Diploma in AI & Data Science, details here

IIT Bombay has launched the Executive Post-Graduate Diploma in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science course, in collaboration with Great Learning, that is set to commence in January 2025. IIT Bombay and Great Learning have collaborated to launch Executive Post-Graduate Diploma in AI & Data Science, details here(Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

Offered by IIT Bombay’s Centre for Machine Intelligence and Data Science (C-MinDS), the 18-month online program has been designed and delivered by the institution’s faculty, a press release informed.

The program will culminate with a graduation ceremony on campus, conferring alumni status, the release added.

The online program is tailored for early and mid-career professionals, covering key areas in AI, Machine Learning, and Data Science.

The curriculum also blends core courses such as Programming for Machine Learning, Statistical Foundations, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, Generative AI, and AI-ML in Practice, and electives to enhance industry-ready skills.

Additionally, learners will get hands-on experience with Python, SQL, NumPy, Pandas, Seaborn, Scikit-Learn, TensorFlow, Keras, Hugging Face, Docker, Kubernetes, and PyTorch.

Speaking about the online program, IIT Bombay Director Prof. Shireesh Kedare said that the launch of the Executive Post-Graduate Diploma in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science by C-MInDS marked a significant milestone in the Institute's commitment to delivering cutting-edge training.

“By offering a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical application, this program will not only educate individuals but also cultivate innovators, empowering professionals across India to contribute meaningfully to local innovations while competing on the global stage,” Prof. Kedare added.

Mohan Lakhamraju, founder and CEO of Great Learning stated that the launch of the Executive Post-Graduate Diploma in AI and Data Science is a significant step toward bringing cutting-edge learning to graduates and professionals.

He said, “The academic rigor from IIT Bombay will create a robust learning experience that prepares participants to leverage AI and Data Science in their future careers effectively.”

Prof. D Manjunath, head of C-MInDS, highlighted that the first-of-its-kind course launched by IIT Bombay embodies C-MInDS' commitment to bridging global innovation with local relevance in AI.

“We have designed this course to address the specific needs of India's rapidly evolving tech landscape while providing state-of-the-art education in AI and Data Science,” Prof. Manjunath added.

Know about eligibility:

To be eligible for the course, candidates need to meet the following criteria: