Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 2237 posts in the organization. ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 2236 posts at ongcindia.com

The registration process begins on October 5, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Indian Bank Local Bank Officer Admit Card 2024 out at indianbank.in, download link here

Important Dates

Opening date of application: October 5, 2024

Closing date of application: October 25, 2024

Result date/ selection: November 15, 2024

Vacancy Details

Northern Sector: 161 posts

Mumbai Sector: 310 posts

Western Sector: 547 posts

Eastern Sector: 583 posts

Southern Sector: 335 posts

Central Sector: 249 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here.

The candidate's age limit should be between 18 and 24 as of 25.10.2024, i.e., the Date of Birth of the Candidate/Applicant should be between 25.10.2000 and 25.10.2006.

HPPSC Constables Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1088 posts at hppsc.hp.gov.in, details here

Selection Process

Selection will be based on merit drawn based on marks obtained in the qualifying examination, as stipulated in the advertisement. In case of a similar number of merits, a person of a higher age will be considered. The original documents shall be verified prior to joining on a specific date.

Detailed Notification Here