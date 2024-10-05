Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 2236 posts at ongcindia.com

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Oct 05, 2024 01:21 PM IST

ONGC will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. The last date to apply is October 25, 2024.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 2237 posts in the organization.

ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 2236 posts at ongcindia.com
ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 2236 posts at ongcindia.com

The registration process begins on October 5, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Indian Bank Local Bank Officer Admit Card 2024 out at indianbank.in, download link here

Important Dates

  • Opening date of application: October 5, 2024
  • Closing date of application: October 25, 2024
  • Result date/ selection: November 15, 2024

Vacancy Details

  • Northern Sector: 161 posts
  • Mumbai Sector: 310 posts
  • Western Sector: 547 posts
  • Eastern Sector: 583 posts
  • Southern Sector: 335 posts
  • Central Sector: 249 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here.

The candidate's age limit should be between 18 and 24 as of 25.10.2024, i.e., the Date of Birth of the Candidate/Applicant should be between 25.10.2000 and 25.10.2006.

HPPSC Constables Recruitment 2024: Apply for 1088 posts at hppsc.hp.gov.in, details here

Selection Process

Selection will be based on merit drawn based on marks obtained in the qualifying examination, as stipulated in the advertisement. In case of a similar number of merits, a person of a higher age will be considered. The original documents shall be verified prior to joining on a specific date.

Detailed Notification Here

Elevate your career with...
See more
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On