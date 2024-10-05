ONGC Apprentice Recruitment 2024: Apply for 2236 posts at ongcindia.com
ONGC will recruit candidates for Apprentice posts. The last date to apply is October 25, 2024.
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ONGC at ongcindia.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 2237 posts in the organization.
The registration process begins on October 5, 2024. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Important Dates
- Opening date of application: October 5, 2024
- Closing date of application: October 25, 2024
- Result date/ selection: November 15, 2024
Vacancy Details
- Northern Sector: 161 posts
- Mumbai Sector: 310 posts
- Western Sector: 547 posts
- Eastern Sector: 583 posts
- Southern Sector: 335 posts
- Central Sector: 249 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification through the Detailed Notification available here.
The candidate's age limit should be between 18 and 24 as of 25.10.2024, i.e., the Date of Birth of the Candidate/Applicant should be between 25.10.2000 and 25.10.2006.
Selection Process
Selection will be based on merit drawn based on marks obtained in the qualifying examination, as stipulated in the advertisement. In case of a similar number of merits, a person of a higher age will be considered. The original documents shall be verified prior to joining on a specific date.
Detailed Notification Here
