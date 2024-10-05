Indian Bank Local Bank Officer Admit Card 2024 out at indianbank.in, download link here

Indian Bank has released the Indian Bank Local Bank Officer Admit Card 2024. Candidates who will appear for the written test can download the admit card through the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.in. Indian Bank Local Bank Officer Admit Card 2024 out, download link here

The online examination will be held on October 10, 2024. The examination will comprise objective questions. A total of 155 questions will be asked, and the maximum marks will be 200. The exam duration is 3 hours. The exam will comprise questions on reasoning and computer aptitude, general/ economy/ banking awareness, English language, data analysis, and interpretation.

There will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests. For each question for which a wrong answer has been given by the candidate, one fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted as penalty to arrive at corrected score.

Indian Bank Local Bank Officer Admit Card 2024: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Indian Bank at indianbank.in.

Click on careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will get the Local Bank Officer link.

Click on the link and then again click on Indian Bank Local Bank Officer Admit Card 2024 link.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Candidates who qualify the written test will be called for the interview round. Call letters for the Test/ Interview will be issued to the candidates via email or the Bank's website only.

This recruitment drive will fill up 300 Local Bank Officer posts in the organization. The registration process was started on August 13 and ended on September 2, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Indian Bank.