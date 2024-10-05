SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2024: Objection window extended till October 8, notice here

Staff Selection Commission has extended the SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2024 objection window. The last date to raise objections against the provisional answer key has been extended till October 8, 2024. The official notice can be checked by appeared candidates on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2024: Objection window extended till October 8

The decision to extend the objection facility was taken after the Commission observed that the system's response time was slightly longer due to the heavy load on the server.

The official notice reads, “it has been observed that due to heavy load on the server, the response time of the system is slightly longer. It has accordingly been decided to extend the last date upto which the facility will be live from 06.10.2024 (06:00 PM) to 08.10.2024 (06:00 PM). All other terms and conditions mentioned in the Notice dated 03.10.2024 remain the same.”

SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 for Tier I released at ssc.gov.in, download link here

Tentative Answer Keys of Tier-I of Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGLE), 2024 inviting challenges from the candidates was released on October 3, 2024 and the objection window was earlier scheduled to close on October 6, which has been extended.

SSC CGL Tier I Answer Key 2024: How to raise objections

To raise objections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on login link and enter the required login details.

Once done, the answer key will be displayed.

Check the answer key and click on the question you want to raise objection for.

Once done, upload the necessary documents to support your answer.

Click on submit and pay the processing fee.

Once done, click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who want to raise objections will have to pay ₹100/- as processing fee for each question/answer challenged.