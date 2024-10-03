SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 for Tier I released at ssc.gov.in, download link here

The Staff Selection Commission released the SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 for the Tier I examination. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the provisional answer key on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. Along with the answer key, the objection window has also opened.(Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

“The candidate’s Response Sheets along with the tentative Answer Keys are now available and the same can be accessed through the website of the Commission (i.e. https://ssc.gov.in/). The candidates may log in using their Registration Number and Password during the period specified. Details of instructions to access response Sheet/Answer Key Challenge are annexed,” mentioned the official notification on the website.

Steps to check SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 for Tier I:

• Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

• Click on SSC CGL Answer Key 2024 link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

• Click on submit and the answer key will be displayed.

• Check the answer key and download the page.

• Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the notice, if any candidate would like to raise objections, then representations may be submitted online from October 3, 2024, (6.00 PM) to October 6, 2024, (6.00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6.00 PM on October 6, 2024, will not be accepted.

