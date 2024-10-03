NIIT University partners with Victoria University of Wellington for Bachelor's Programme in Biotechnology

NIIT University announced the academic collaboration with Victoria University of Wellington, New Zealand, for its Bachelor's programme in Biotechnology. The collaboration aims to empower students to pursue dual majors, providing them with a diversified skill set to meet the evolving demands of the global biotechnology sector.

Through the partnership, students will not only receive a Bachelor's degree in Biotechnology but will also qualify for a two-year post-study work visa.

“At NIIT University, we are committed to nurturing students who are ready to meet the challenges of the rapidly evolving global marketplace. Our partnership with Victoria University of Wellington opens new doors for our students to access top-tier research facilities, dual degree options, and a highly valuable post-study work visa. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to providing world-class opportunities to our biotechnology students,” said Prof Prakash Gopalan President, NIIT University.

“We are delighted to join hands with NIIT University to provide aspiring biotechnologists with a truly global education. With our strong emphasis on research and innovation, coupled with the opportunity for dual majors, we believe this partnership will enable students to thrive and make significant contributions to the global biotechnology landscape. We look forward to welcoming students from NIIT University to our campus in New Zealand,” said Martin Quietzsch, Senior International Recruitment Manager, Victoria University of Wellington.

