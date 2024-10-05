‘PM Internship Scheme to provide one crore youths the opportunity to gain real-world experience in major companies’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday highlighted India's emergence as the world's largest source of affordable intellectual power and underscored the importance of leveraging the country's demographic dividend through a focus on education, innovation, skills, and research. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the PM Internship Scheme and said that it will provide one crore youths the opportunity to gain real-world experience in major companies. (File image/PTI)

Speaking at the Kautilya Economic Conclave in New Delhi, PM Modi pointed out that over 1,700 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are currently operational in India, employing more than 2 million highly skilled professionals.

Also read: ‘Educating youngsters about principles of Gandhi critical to ensure they are used in addressing global issues’

He emphasised the need to harness India's demographic dividend by focusing on education, innovation, skills, and research. He noted that key reforms brought by the New National Education Policy have led to the establishment of a new university every week and the opening of two new colleges every day over the past decade.

He also mentioned that the number of medical colleges in the country has doubled in the last 10 years.

Also read: SC sets aside Bihar govt's decision to annul selection process of junior engineers

The Prime Minister stressed that the Government is not only increasing the number of educational institutions but is also improving their quality. He noted that the number of Indian institutions in the QS World University Rankings has tripled during this period, reflecting India's growing emphasis on academic excellence.

PM Modi also touched on the special package announced in this year's budget for skilling and internships for millions of youth. He elaborated on the PM Internship Scheme, stating that "one crore young Indians will be given the opportunity to gain real-world experience in major companies."

He added that 111 companies registered to participate on the first day of the scheme, showcasing the enthusiastic response from industry.

Discussing India's research ecosystem, the Prime Minister highlighted that the country's research output and patent registrations have grown rapidly in the last decade. He also pointed out that India's ranking in the Global Innovation Index has improved from 81st to 39th in less than 10 years.

Also read: Not just placement record, job creation by graduates also crucial for university assessment: Delhi CM Atishi

Stressing the need for continued progress, PM Modi announced the creation of a ₹One Trillion research fund to strengthen India's research ecosystem.

"Today, the world looks to India with great expectations when it comes to green jobs and a sustainable future," the Prime Minister remarked, highlighting the vast opportunities ahead.

The third edition of the Kautilya Economic Conclave is taking place from October 4th to 6th, with discussions on key issues facing the Indian economy and those of the Global South. The conclave features participation from both Indian and international scholars and policymakers.