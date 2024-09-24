‘Vulgar’ dance during Chennai medical conference raises eyebrows, but some say ‘nothing wrong’

A dance performance that took place during a medical conference in Chennai has been criticised as ‘vulgar’ by a section of the internet. Footage of the performance that is steadily going viral on the social media platform X shows a woman dancing in what appears to be a room full of men. A dance performance during a medical conference has raised eyebrows online

Dressed in a pair of shorts with a sheer overlay and a matching crop top, the woman invited men to join her on the dance floor. Some members of the audience, drinks in hand, were seen getting up to dance with her. A banner in the background read “ACRSICON 2024,” indicating that the dance performance took place during the 47th annual conference of the Association of Colon and Rectal Surgeons of India.

The video was shared on the social media platform X by a user who wrote: “This [is from the] annual conference of the Association of Colon and Rectal Surgeons of India, held in Chennai on 19th to 21st Sep.

“What I want to know from the Indian Medical Association is this some kind of training in human anatomy? Old doctors grabbing a woman in public is what part of medicine practice?” the user asked.

Video divides opinion

The dance performance proved to be deeply polarising - criticised as “vulgar” by some and branded non-problematic by others.

Some viewers pointed out that no one grabbed the dancer, as indicated by the user who posted the video.

“To be factually correct, no one really grabbed anyone. As a matter of fact, she ‘grabbed’ a person to dance with. Whether this whole scenario is cringe or if it is warranted is another matter,” a commenter noted.

“It's not called grabbing, rather one is just dancing for fun. Moreover doctors are also humans, why can't they have fun,” another user named Sanjay said.

“They are doctors, all their lives they have done hard work and struggle. What will happen if they enjoy sometimes?” a person asked.

However, other viewers branded the whole performance indecent and not befitting a professional conference.

“What kind of conference is this?” asked one viewer. Another said: “At every official or other functions, women are made to dance. Isn't it exploitation of the weaker sex?”

“Very shameful,” physician Raj Shankar Ghosh opined.

Some viewers also wondered why the audience seemed completely devoid of women.

ACRSICON 2024 took place at Taj Coromandel in Chennai between September 19 and 21. It is not clear when and by whom the controversial dance performance was organised.