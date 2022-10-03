Internet is mindblown over how perfectly Dil Dooba fits over Ranbir, Alia's Kesariya dance mix: ‘Better than original’

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s song Kesariya’s ‘dancier, groovier’ version was recently released by Brahmastra’s makers. The song shows the lead character Shiva (played by Ranbir) expressing his love to Isha (Alia) on the banks of Ganga. Now, an unexpected crossover of Kesariya dance mix with Akshay Kumar and Aishwarya Rai’s song Dil Dooba is making fans on social media lose their minds. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt bust out dance moves in original version with different lyrics

Reportedly originally uploaded on Instagram by an account named ‘qualiteaposts’, the video has been widely shared on Twitter, Instagram and other social media platforms. It shows Ranbir and Alia from the music video of Kesariya dance mix as Dil Dooba from the 2004 film Khakee plays in the background. Many online users could not get over how in sync Ranbir Kapoor and Alia’s dance from the Kesariya remix was to Dil Dooba, which featured Akshay and Aishwarya performing with background dancers.

Reacting to an edited video of Kesariya dance mix with Dil Dooba, a person tweeted, “Wow, perfect sync.” One wrote, “Better than the original.” Many others tweeted ‘unbelievable’ and ‘crazy’. Reacting to a video shared on Instagram, one person commented, “You could tell me this is the actual music video (for Dil Dooba), and I’ll believe it.” Another comment read, “How do I unsee it now that I've seen it!??” Another person wrote, “Ranbir and Alia in Kesariya, no, Ranbir and Alia in Dil Dooba, yes.” Another comment read, “I am not getting over this.”

Kesariya dance mix was recently shared by Ayan Mukerji on Instagram, who revealed that the makers had earlier created a ‘dancier’ version of the track, but it ‘wasn't right for the film’, so, they made a romantic version. While Arijit Singh sang the original romantic version, this one is sung by Shashwat Singh and Antara Mitra. Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics for both versions, retaining its hook line in both of them. Remo D'souza choreographed the dance in the latest song.

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva released in theatres on September 9. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. Brahmastra Part 2: Dev, focusing on the antagonist, is expected to release in 2025, while the final part of the trilogy will follow in the coming years.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON