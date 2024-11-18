International Men’s Day: What is the theme for 2024? Know date, history, significance, celebration and more

International Men's Day honours the invaluable contributions of men to society, families, and communities worldwide. It serves as an opportunity to recognise and celebrate the lives, accomplishments, and roles of men and boys, particularly in areas such as family, marriage, community, nation-building, and childcare. From date and history to theme, here's everything you need to know about this day. International Men’s Day is celebrated annually on November 19.(HT Photo)

International Men's Day 2024 date and theme

International Men's Day is observed annually on November 19, and this year it falls on Tuesday. The 2024 theme, "Positive Male Role Models," highlights the importance of fostering open conversations about men's mental health and creating supportive environments where men can thrive.

The day honours the positive contributions of men to society.(Freepik)

International Men's Day 2024 history

International Men's Day originated in 1992, thanks to Trinidadian scholar Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh. His vision was to create a day dedicated to celebrating men's achievements and contributions while addressing critical issues like male health, gender-based violence, and the importance of positive male role models. The idea quickly resonated globally, with countries adopting the observance through celebrations, discussions, and awareness campaigns.

International Men's Day 2024 significance

International Men's Day celebrates the positive impact men have on society while emphasizing their well-being. It provides a platform to discuss critical issues like mental health, challenge stereotypes, and promote gender equality. By highlighting the importance of positive male role models and addressing societal pressures, the day encourages open dialogue and fosters support systems for men. Its ultimate goal is to create a more inclusive and compassionate world that values everyone's contributions and happiness.

The day highlights the importance of supportive environments for men.(Freepik)

International Men's Day 2024 celebration

International Men's Day is celebrated through diverse activities such as workshops and seminars addressing mental health, gender roles, and societal stereotypes. Community events like volunteering, social gatherings, and public campaigns appreciate men's contributions, while health campaigns offer free check-ups and promote wellness. Educational programs highlight male role models, inspiring young boys to adopt positive values. Many also use this day to share messages of gratitude, acknowledging the men who positively impact their lives.