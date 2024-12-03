North Carolina school closures, delays, and remote learning announced amid snow threat

Winter has made its presence felt in North Carolina, leading to school closures, delays, and remote learning plans scheduled for the day. Charlotte, in particular, experienced its first snowfall in three years, while surrounding areas dealt with icy conditions. Several school districts, including Iredell, Lincoln, Alexander, and Ashe counties, have adjusted their schedules accordingly. - DECEMBER 2:The flag flies over the Lawrence Athletic Club in front of a mountain of snow after a record snowfall left over 3 feet on the ground on December 2, 2024 in Erie,.(Getty Images via AFP)

North Carolina schools adjustments for Tuesday

According to Queen City news, Iredell County Schools will be closed, giving teachers an optional workday, while Lincoln County is delayed by two hours due to black ice. Alexander County is also on a two-hour delay. Ashe County will transition to a full remote learning day, starting at 9 a.m. for elementary students and 10 a.m. for high schoolers. Other districts, including Guilford, Winston-Salem/Forsyth, and Lexington City Schools, have announced closures or delays, with remote learning options for some schools.

Remote learning, delays, closure list

School District Schedule Change Guilford County Schools 3-hour delay Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Closed Lexington City Schools Closed Davie County Schools Closed, decision on extracurriculars by noon Stokes County Schools 3-hour delay Davidson County Schools Closed, staff has an optional workday Grayson County Schools, VA 2-hour delay Guilford County Schools (Remote Learning) Jackson Middle School, Monticello Brown Summit Elementary School, Page High School, Madison Elementary School, Foust Elementary School (Grades 4 & 5) Guilford County Schools Foust Elementary School (Grades K-3) - Classes at former Murphey Elementary Forsyth Tech Campuses Opening at 10 a.m.

Src: WXII 12 affiliate of NBC.

Weather today in Charlotte area

Charlotte experienced a rare wintery surprise on Tuesday morning as snow sprinkled over the city. While the snowfall was brief, it was enough to create a winter alert in some areas, especially north and west of Mecklenburg County.

The rest of the week is expected to remain cold, with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will hover around the 40s and drop to near-record lows in the 20s overnight. Tonight, the coldest air of the season will settle in, with most areas seeing temperatures in the teens, while Charlotte could drop to around 20 degrees, just above the record low of 18 set in 2000.

A cold front will bring temperatures back to the 40s on Friday and Saturday before a brief warm-up on Sunday. Monday could bring showers.