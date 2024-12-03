Korean entertainment on high alert: Martial law freezes K-pop concerts, fan meets, and drama productions

On December 3, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law in a nationally televised emergency address. The announcement triggered nationwide unrest, marked by protests and revolts across the country. A man wearing an outfit with a face mask of South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol dances outside the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea on December 4, 2024, after Yoon declared martial law. (AFP)

Meanwhile, South Korea's lucrative entertainment industry has been thrown into uncertainty, with numerous events already canceled and more expected in the near future. According to a report by 10Asia, the industry is now on "high alert" as it deals with the implications of the declaration. (Also read: South Korea martial law LIVE: Parliament rejects president's declaration, crowd protests)

Korean ent industry freezes under martial law

All media and publications in South Korea are now subject to martial law. Major entertainment agencies, and potentially smaller ones as well, have issued emergency notices warning their artists to avoid attending any scheduled events in the coming days or weeks until the situation stabilises.

Martial law imposes strict restrictions on public assemblies and gatherings, which may explain the heightened concerns. An industry insider commented, "hosting events under these conditions could invite unforeseen complications," confirming the detrimental impact on the industry. Big agencies are said to be in emergency mode.

K-pop year-enders on the verge of cancellations?

The recent declaration of martial law, following accusations that opposition parties disrupted parliamentary proceedings to create a national crisis, has disrupted South Korea's entertainment scene. Concerns are mounting about the fate of year-end concerts and other scheduled events, including dramas in mid-production, with some describing it as the industry's worst crisis during this critical period.

Private events like fan meetings and concerts are dealing with a lot of uncertainty, causing entertainment companies to rush to come up with backup plans. Since the last time martial law was enforced in 1980, there's really no recent example of how to deal with this kind of situation. An agency CEO described the scenario as an "extreme emergency," noting, "We are monitoring the situation in real-time,’ Allkpop reports.

Latest development: Parliament votes to defy president

Just hours after martial law was enacted, to suppress "shameless pro-North Korean anti-state” elements, the parliament took votes to nullify the declaration. Outside the National Assembly, police clashed with protesters, while inside, beefed-up security surrounded lawmakers and staff. National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik called the martial law “invalid,” citing that lawmakers “will protect democracy alongside the people,” as reported by the Associated Press.

“I declare martial law to protect the free Republic of Korea from the threat of North Korean communist forces, to eradicate the despicable pro-North Korean anti-state forces that are plundering the freedom and happiness of our people, and to protect the free constitutional order,” President said while declaring the martial law.

Under South Korean law, martial law can be revoked through a majority vote in parliament