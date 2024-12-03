People gesture outside the National Assembly, after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law, in Seoul, South Korea, December 4, 2024.

South Korea crisis LIVE: In a shocking move, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday declared martial law in an emergency national address which was broadcast live, Reuters reported. He also accused the opposition of trying to paralyse his administration amid a political rift that is set to deepen markedly....Read More

In an emergency national address televised live, Yoon said he made the decision to protect freedom and constitutional order, and that it will not have an impact on South Korea’s foreign policy. He added that it would also help eradicate the influence of North Korean supporters.

“Through the declaration of martial law, I will rebuild and protect a free South Korea,” Yoon said. A proclamation released after the address banned all political activities and strikes and said media would be subject to the control of the Martial Law Command, according to Yonhap News.

However, hours after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law in a bid to eliminate “anti-state” forces, the parliament voted to lift the declaration.

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik declared that the martial law was “invalid” and that lawmakers “will protect democracy with the people”, according to the Associated Press.

