South Korea crisis live: Uncertainty as Parliament votes against president's martial law declaration
South Korea crisis LIVE: In a shocking move, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday declared martial law in an emergency national address which was broadcast live, Reuters reported. He also accused the opposition of trying to paralyse his administration amid a political rift that is set to deepen markedly....Read More
In an emergency national address televised live, Yoon said he made the decision to protect freedom and constitutional order, and that it will not have an impact on South Korea’s foreign policy. He added that it would also help eradicate the influence of North Korean supporters.
“Through the declaration of martial law, I will rebuild and protect a free South Korea,” Yoon said. A proclamation released after the address banned all political activities and strikes and said media would be subject to the control of the Martial Law Command, according to Yonhap News.
However, hours after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law in a bid to eliminate “anti-state” forces, the parliament voted to lift the declaration.
National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik declared that the martial law was “invalid” and that lawmakers “will protect democracy with the people”, according to the Associated Press.
South Korea under martial law: All you need to know
- Martial law is a temporary state of emergency.
- It is imposed by a government usually in response to an imminent threat or security crisis in a country.
- Under martial law, the military authority takes control of normal civil functions as well as the security of the state.
- Martial law is usually declared when the government faces widespread civil unrest, natural disasters, or threats of invasion.
- South Korean MPs have been blocked from entering the country’s parliament building.
- South Korea’s military has banned all political activities as of 11 pm local time.
- All media and publishers within South Korea are now subject to military control.
South Korea martial law LIVE: What US said
US Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell says the United States is watching events in South Korea with "grave concern" and hopes that any political disputes will be resolved peacefully and in accordance with the rule of law.
He stressed that the US alliance with South Korea was “ironclad” and added that the country stood by Korea in their time of uncertainty.
Some 28,500 US troops are stationed in South Korea to guard against the North.
The UK Foreign Office issued new travel advice warning British nationals to “follow the advice of local authorities” and “avoid political demonstrations”.
The iShares MSCI South Korea ETF sank as much as 7.1% in US trading as of 11 a.m. New York time, its worst intraday drop since August 5, while London-listed shares of Samsung Electronics lost as much as 7.5%.
South Korea martial law LIVE: Police and military personnel leave Assembly grounds
Police and military personnel were seen leaving the Assembly’s grounds after National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik called for their withdrawal.
Lee Jae-Myung, leader of the liberal Democratic Party, which holds the majority in the 300-seat parliament, said the party’s lawmakers will remain in the Assembly’s main hall until the president formally lifts his order, reports AP.
The martial law will "remain in place until lifted by the president", Seoul's military officials said, according to the news agency, which cited local broadcaster YTN and other local media reports.
National Assembly Speaker Woo Won Shik declared that the martial law was “invalid” and that lawmakers “will protect democracy with the people”, according to the Associated Press.
Martial law emergency live: Why South Korea declared martial law?
South Korea martial law live: President Yoon declares martial law emergency
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stunned voters, lawmakers and investors by declaring martial law on Tuesday.