Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation addresses millions in missing allegations

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation, dedicated to its mission to "show up, do good" across the United States and around the world, raised $5.3 million in grants in 2023, a huge leap from the $2 million raised in 2022, per Marie Claire. Notably, neither the Duke nor Duchess of Sussex receives income from the foundation. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell Foundation clarifies previous tax discrepancies, confirming all funds accounted for in 2023 filings.

Earlier reports suggested the foundation had left $4 million unaccounted for in its 2022 tax return. However, People Magazine confirmed that Archewell clarified the discrepancy, explaining, “all funds were properly accounted for, and that sum is reflected in the current tax filing for the 2023 fiscal year.”

Now in its third full year of operation, Archewell has distributed $1.3 million in grants to charitable organizations focused on causes important to Harry and Meghan. These include female empowerment, online safety, and mental health initiatives. One of its standout programs is The Welcome Project, which provides community-building support for Afghan women who have resettled in the United States.

Meghan and Harry's foundation awards grants to various organizations

The tax filings noted Archewell awarded $250,000 to Women’s Wellness (Spa)ce, a trauma-support centre led by Ashley Biden, $130,000 to the mental health organization Humanity Crew, and $125,000 to the NAACP among its 2023 grants.

Speaking at a recent Welcome Project event, Meghan described the initiative as “that perfect example of seeing an immediate need and then saying, ‘Okay, how do you make this a much larger vision so it’s not just a short-term banding on a problem, but a long-term solution?’”

Another major Archewell program is the Parents Network, launched this summer to support families whose children have faced the dangers of social media. Prince Harry has been vocal about the harmful effects of the digital world on young people, including during his address at the 2024 Clinton Global Initiative meeting.

“Kids may get into trouble—I know a thing or two about that. But our kids are being targeted. The harmful effects of social media are made by design. While we embolden both youth and parents, we must also hold digital platforms accountable,” he said.