Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new documentary will be a ‘major blow’ for the couple, claims royal expert

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be the focus of a new documentary from German network ZDF, titled Harry - The Lost Prince. As per a new report on The Mirror US, a royal expert has now claimed that the new documentary will be a "major blow" to the couple even if it will not be shown in the States. (Also read: Meghan Markle ‘has become a joke’, Hollywood A-listers are laughing at her: Report) A new documentary on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is in the works. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)(AP)

New documentary: Harry- The Lost Prince

The new report gives new information about the documentary, adding that it will delve into the lifestyle of Harry and Meghan after they stepped down from royal duties and exited the Royal Family in 2020. It reportedly also features a veteran soldier who ‘complains’ about the attitude of the Duke to complain about the family and publicizing it.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe claimed that the new documentary will have an impact on the couple. “I think any documentary that continues the criticism of Harry and Meghan's modus operandi is going to be damaging.”

'It's still a major blow for a couple'

“It's in Germany so it's probably not going to make a big storm over in the US. But it's still a major blow for a couple who have seen their popularity plummet like a stone falling in a well since they left the UK,” he said, as per the report.

The documentary, which will air on December 3, will revolve around how the public was divided in its opinion about the Sussexes, and the impact of their departure from the royal family.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties in 2020 which began a rift between the couple and the royal family. The publication of his tell-all memoir Spare strained their relationship with the Royal Family further.