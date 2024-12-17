Internet wonders if Meghan Markle, Prince Harry shared AI pictures with kids Lilibet and Archie in holiday card

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are known to be extremely private when it comes to their children. The couple recently surprised everyone as they released their Archewell holiday card for 2024, in which they shared the first look at their children in a long time. The picture in the 6-photo collage greeting, saw Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3 run towards their parents in a park. (Also read: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘drifting apart’ as a married couple for this reason, claims Royal expert) Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a picture of Lilibet, 3, and Archie, 5.

Harry and Meghan's holiday card

The card showed a picture of Harry and Meghan greeting their kids with broad smiles. Lili, who sported long hair, seemed to grow as tall as her brother Archie. She ran towards her father whereas Archie came to hug her mother in the sweet moment. The other pictures of the card contained Harry and Meghan's trips over the course of the year, as they smiled and held on to each other.

"On behalf of the office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundation, we wish you a very happy holiday season and a joyful new year." read the card's message.

Real or photoshopped?

A section of the social media closely observed the picture and pointed out inconsistencies in it. Some even alleged that the picture could be a digitally altered one. A user commented, “Look at this dodgy digitally altered photo Harry and Meghan have released for Christmas! The shadows are all wrong, you can see the digitally altered outline around Meghan and the dogs have been superimposed. Also, are we supposed to believe Lilibet is around six or seven years old!?”

Another said, “I’m sorry. This looks manipulated and photoshopped. The black dog was obviously added in, #MeghanMarkle’s arm is unnaturally sharp compared to the rest of the photo, Lili looks like a 6 yr old, not 3-this is WILD.” A comment also read, “#PrinceHarry & #MeghanMarkle have once again tried to fool intelligent people with another photoshopped image of two unknown children.”

More details

Earlier this year, Harry had opened up about his kids during an interview with Good Morning America. “The kids are doing great. The kids are growing up like all kids do incredibly fast. They’ve got an incredible sense of humour and make us laugh and keep us grounded every single day like most kids do. I’m just very grateful to be a dad," he said.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved out of England in 2020 after they stepped down from their royal duties. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle became parents on May 6, 2019, when their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, was born. They had their second child, a daughter named Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, on June 4, 2021.