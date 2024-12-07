Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘drifting apart’ as a married couple for this reason, claims Royal expert

What the royal expert claims

In the report, royal expert Duncan Larcombe talked about the fact that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have limited their public appearances together and said, "I think they're just starting to pursue their own causes and aims. It wasn't that long ago that if Meghan gave a speech, Harry would be sat in the shadows watching her. And we seem to have gone beyond that now."

He went on to remark, "Whether that's a deliberate ploy or not, we simply don't know. But I do think that the further they are apart in a professional and public sense, the more it will look like they are drifting apart as a married couple."

More details

In 2024, Harry and Meghan have been seen together quite less when compared to previous years. They first came together in a video message to talk about the importance of online safety for children, and the other time during their Colombia tour in August. Amid ongoing tensions, the new German documentary titled Harry - The Lost Prince was released. This documentary explores the couple's lives in Montecito, California, after they stepped down from their royal duties.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties in 2020 which began a rift between the couple and the royal family. The publication of his controversial, tell-all memoir Spare strained their relationship with the Royal Family further.