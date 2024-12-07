Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘drifting apart’ as a married couple for this reason, claims Royal expert
This year, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been seen together only twice in the last four months. This has raised speculations about their marriage.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have curiously kept their public outings together very limited for this year. Their marriage is in the focus in a new report by The Mirror US, in which a royal expert claims that the two are entirely prioritising their individual careers and philanthropic ventures. This also reflects that the two are ‘drifting apart’ from each other. (Also read: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's new documentary will be a ‘major blow’ for the couple, claims royal expert)
What the royal expert claims
In the report, royal expert Duncan Larcombe talked about the fact that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have limited their public appearances together and said, "I think they're just starting to pursue their own causes and aims. It wasn't that long ago that if Meghan gave a speech, Harry would be sat in the shadows watching her. And we seem to have gone beyond that now."
He went on to remark, "Whether that's a deliberate ploy or not, we simply don't know. But I do think that the further they are apart in a professional and public sense, the more it will look like they are drifting apart as a married couple."
More details
In 2024, Harry and Meghan have been seen together quite less when compared to previous years. They first came together in a video message to talk about the importance of online safety for children, and the other time during their Colombia tour in August. Amid ongoing tensions, the new German documentary titled Harry - The Lost Prince was released. This documentary explores the couple's lives in Montecito, California, after they stepped down from their royal duties.
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down from royal duties in 2020 which began a rift between the couple and the royal family. The publication of his controversial, tell-all memoir Spare strained their relationship with the Royal Family further.