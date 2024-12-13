Prince Harry and Meghan Markle distance themselves from their ‘stupidest’ Netflix series

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear to be taking a step back from promoting their new Netflix series Polo after little public interest. Despite being executive producers and making cameo appearances, the couple has remained unusually silent about the show. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's silence and lack of promotional efforts suggest awareness of the show's unfavourable reception, which has been described as a misstep and compared unfavourably to reality TV.(The Archewell Foundation)

No interviews, promotional events, or social media endorsements have surfaced, and even their friends, who often advocate for their projects, have been notably quiet.

The series, which launched earlier this week, has been labelled a misstep by critics, who have mocked its focus on what some have called “the world’s stupidest sport.”

ALSO READ| Prince Harry ‘erased’ brother William from Polo doc: Could it be the ‘nail in the coffin’ for Sussexes' Netflix deal?

Insiders suggest Sussexes aware of Polo series' poor reception

Hollywood insiders suggest the couple’s lack of visible support for the project signals their awareness of its poor reception. Sean McNulty, producer and creator of the Hollywood newsletter The Wakeup, noted to The Daily Beast: “This one hasn’t been on my radar at all this week, which maybe says it all right there.”

“The lack of a proper, visible press campaign for a series from Harry & Meghan raises an eyebrow, to say the least.”

McNulty speculated that Polo might quickly “disappear into the Netflix ether,” overshadowed by higher-profile releases such as Carry-On and specials from Jamie Foxx and Sabrina Carpenter.

Polo series with Harry and Meghan fails to impress

Even Nacho Figueras, the famed polo player and one of the show’s stars, has done little to generate buzz, sharing only a few social media posts before moving on. Meanwhile, a source quoted in Closer Magazine suggested the final product didn’t align with Harry and Meghan’s vision, stating, “The bosses wanted the series to appeal to the masses and push this reality TV angle.”

Marketing expert Tony Case offered a harsh assessment: “The critics have universally slammed the show. Harry and Meghan are box office poison. Of course, everyone is running away from it... so as to not pick up the stench of this colossal bomb,” per The Daily Beast.

ALSO READ| Prince Harry had ‘no proper method’ to enter US and stay, legal filing claims

Critics have described the series as a “tedious inside look” at polo and compared it unfavourably to reality TV hits like Selling Sunset. The Guardian went as far as to call polo “the stupidest, most obnoxious sport known to humanity.” The Daily Telegraph even called Sussexes' series a “tedious inside look” into the royal sport.